Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 125,408 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,408 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $125,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.