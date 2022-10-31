Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $6,263.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

