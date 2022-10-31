LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,813 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,349,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

