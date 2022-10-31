LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.