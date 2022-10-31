LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,901,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $137.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,039. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

