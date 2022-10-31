LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $798,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.70. 23,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

