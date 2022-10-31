Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Head-To-Head Review

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -24.44% -46.36% -12.00% DoorDash -12.16% -12.82% -9.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyft and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lyft and DoorDash’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.21 billion 1.58 -$1.06 billion ($2.61) -5.56 DoorDash $4.89 billion 3.72 -$468.00 million ($1.95) -24.13

DoorDash has higher revenue and earnings than Lyft. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lyft and DoorDash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 11 16 0 2.54 DoorDash 0 10 12 1 2.61

Lyft presently has a consensus price target of $33.09, indicating a potential upside of 127.90%. DoorDash has a consensus price target of $125.75, indicating a potential upside of 167.21%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Lyft.

Summary

DoorDash beats Lyft on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

