Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Macy’s worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after acquiring an additional 718,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

