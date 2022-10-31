MAGIC 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $92.98 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.50 or 0.31368153 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012251 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,859,597 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

