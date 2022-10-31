MAGIC (MAGIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $91.16 million and $1.74 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:



MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,859,597 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.



According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

