Magna International (MGA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently:

10/21/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $81.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $58.00.

10/12/2022 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $85.00 to $65.00.

9/28/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Magna International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.73. 1,209,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Magna International Inc alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 484.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.