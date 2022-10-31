Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $358.99 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $358.99 million and approximately $138,884.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,474.93 or 1.00003435 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004206 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00045102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00252626 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005722 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95,246.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

