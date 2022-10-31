Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,055. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Malibu Boats by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

