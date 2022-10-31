Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $1,731,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 235,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $168.82. 45,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its 200 day moving average is $182.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

