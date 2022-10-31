Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 660.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.57. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,643. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

