Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 147.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BJUN stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

