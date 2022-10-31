Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $409,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,880,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.62. 119,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,857. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.