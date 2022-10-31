Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 130,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. 45,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,536. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

