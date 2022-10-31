Mammoth Price Up 35.3% Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004244 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $6.08 billion and approximately $157,071.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.83506992 USD and is up 10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $181,883.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

