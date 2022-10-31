Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,046.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,240. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 105.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 67,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 46.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

