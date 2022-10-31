Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-10.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.64 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 530,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,007. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

