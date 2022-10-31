Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,007. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.