Masco (MAS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Masco (NYSE: MAS):

10/28/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

10/27/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

10/20/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $40.00.

10/18/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

10/12/2022 – Masco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,768. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 218.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $1,224,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 18.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 132,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

