Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $134.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

