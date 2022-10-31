Mask Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $109.54 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00011344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 123.8% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $109.54 million and $243.06 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

