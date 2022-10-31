Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 26723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Mason Graphite Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 56.87 and a quick ratio of 56.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90.

Mason Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.