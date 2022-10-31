Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.62.

MA stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.16. 89,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.33. The stock has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

