McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 5.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of McKesson worth $78,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

McKesson stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $389.76. 6,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.74. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $207.74 and a one year high of $397.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

