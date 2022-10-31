MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,400.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $881.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.42 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,711.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $873.62 and a 200 day moving average of $842.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

