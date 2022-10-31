Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Price Target Cut to €100.00

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($107.14) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €75.00 ($76.53) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MBGYY traded down 0.01 on Monday, reaching 14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 307,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,867. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of 12.42 and a 1-year high of 26.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

