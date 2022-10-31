Metis Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Metis has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $1.28 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,386.38 or 0.31260383 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

