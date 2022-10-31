MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.76 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $29.39 or 0.00143163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $129.11 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,527.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004107 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00045055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.339235 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,311,070.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

