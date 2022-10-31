Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.89.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MRU opened at C$72.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. Metro has a 12 month low of C$60.59 and a 12 month high of C$73.54. The company has a market cap of C$17.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01.

Metro Announces Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.1228718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

