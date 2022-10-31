MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $567.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

