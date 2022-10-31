MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Update

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

In other news, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 356.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.75. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.46%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

