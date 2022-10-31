Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Middlefield Banc Stock Performance
MBCN stock remained flat at $29.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.
Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 23.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.