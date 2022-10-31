Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

MBCN stock remained flat at $29.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

