Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,008.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 225,452 shares during the last quarter.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of IOVA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,100. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

