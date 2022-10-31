Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

