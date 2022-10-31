Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,338,154 shares of company stock valued at $88,241,134 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 143.50%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

