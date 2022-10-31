Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.