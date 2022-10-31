Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $3.97 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. FormFactor makes up approximately 0.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.13% of FormFactor worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

