Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,571 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 260,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

