Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 2,620 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $45,200,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

