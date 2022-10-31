Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $65.11 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,117. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

