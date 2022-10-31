Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.47

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $42.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

