Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $383,606.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $335,980.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.33. 3,672,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average is $143.93.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after acquiring an additional 973,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

