Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $383,606.20.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $335,980.00.
Moderna Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.33. 3,672,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average is $143.93.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after acquiring an additional 973,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.