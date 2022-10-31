Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.20. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

