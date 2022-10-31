Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $1,064,040.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.36 on Monday, hitting $358.86. 666,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.21.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

