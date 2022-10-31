Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

MDLZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.90. 138,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,593. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

