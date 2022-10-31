Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $89.29 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Monero has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.62 or 0.00727726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $89.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,559.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00268396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00119014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00563291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00233802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00257977 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,194,781 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

